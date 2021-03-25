So much is heard on the news about banning assault weapons. There is no such thing as an assault weapon. No gun on the market today that I am aware of can fire two or three shots at the same time. All guns have one barrel, except a double-barrel shotgun and even with a double-barrel shotgun you can only fire one shot a time.
Therefore, these guns are semi-automatic. This means you have to fire the shell, then expel the casing, before injecting another shell into the barrel. You cannot fire two rounds at the same time. So anything that has one barrel is a semi-automatic. This would include AR-15, AK-47 and even machine guns as they have only one barrel.
Can you say semi-automatic!
Harold Orebaugh
Rockingham
