The decision to run a blatantly false AP article stating there were only 475 fraudulent votes in the 2020 presidential election is both irresponsible and incredible. (Dec. 15, DN-R, page A3.)
Just a minor amount of “digging” for information bypassing the one-sided censorship of Google, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook reveals outcome-determinative ballot stuffing and manipulation.
I am cogent enough to remember when investigative journalists pounced aggressively on false and illegal activity no matter the consequences or political affiliations of the ne’er-do-wells. How sad I am that journalism died in my lifetime. Perhaps it is time to resuscitate it?
The backroom politics of the Chicago machine had no business expanding nationwide.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
