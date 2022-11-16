Lately I have experienced the passing of contemporaries I had rubbed elbows, enjoyed kids and the love of life here in the Valley. The most common emotion is love. The time we have is fleeting. Every second is invaluable. Precious appreciation of the unique gift we have cannot be relinquished. Principle of living has made raising a family here a joy. I pray we keep the profound gift we have.
Jack Foster
Bridgewater
