I was angry and frustrated when I learned recently that Republican leaders in Virginia are working to repeal a Virginia law that would do a great deal to help us reduce harmful auto emissions.
The law Republicans are going after puts Virginia on a path toward adopting California’s plan that requires all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. The plan allows for a substantial portion of hybrids and does not affect people’s ability to continue driving their existing cars or to purchase used gas-powered cars.
Repealing the law, which was enacted by the General Assembly in 2021, is a giant step in the wrong direction. Repeal would prevent Virginians from enjoying the benefits of cleaner air, including lower rates of asthma and other respiratory illness.
But repeal would have even worse consequences. If our children and grandchildren are to inherit a livable climate, we must act, with urgency, to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And vehicle emissions are among the worst.
More than 99% of the world’s climate scientists have been telling us for years that the earth is warming dangerously. The evidence should now be obvious. Record-breaking heat waves, droughts and floods have become commonplace.
So rather than opposing anything smacking of “liberal California,” we should ask instead, “What’s good for Virginia?” And the answer is to proceed in ways that increase the health and well-being of all Virginians, now and in the future.
April Moore
Broadway
