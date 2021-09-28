What happened on Jan. 6 at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.? Was it an insurrection? Was it a violent attempted coup aimed at overthrowing the presidential election of Joe Biden? Was the violence led by Trump-inspired white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and right-wing extremists? Or was it a passionate protest led by patriots opposing an election stolen from Donald Trump, the protesters’ candidate of choice? Were many or most of the participants wearing or carrying Trump, Confederate and neo-Nazi symbols and messages really antifa or other left-wing provocateurs trying to make Trump and the right look bad? Trying to get them prosecuted for the invasion of the Capitol?
I wonder what our local elected Republican representatives believe. They seem to want to avoid the subject at all costs. I wonder what the conservative columnists and letter writers to the DN-R believe about this extraordinary event in our nation’s history. They too seem to avoid the subject at all costs. I wonder why Republicans in the House of Representative, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger excepted, have opposed a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 event. I wonder why Republicans in the Senate are likewise in a state of Jan. 6 avoidance.
My hope is that Republicans and conservatives who are frequent contributors to the DN-R will confront the issue of Jan. 6. Many of us in the general public need to know your views. Thanks so much to those of you who will share your thoughts with us, your constituents and public.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
