In his June 7 column, Marc Thiessen makes a salient point that the baby formula shortage has largely been caused by lack of competition and overzealous and unnecessary Food and Drug Administration regulation. He blames President Biden for this situation. But it’s been this way for many years. Why didn’t Trump do something? For that matter, why didn’t Obama, or Bush, or Clinton?
As the grandmother of a month-old baby boy, I appreciate the president using the Defense Production Act to get more formula into the U.S. I also appreciate Congress for taking emergency action to get more baby formula to American parents and kids.
Unfortunately, 192 Republicans voted against this bill, including our Rep. Ben Cline. Do they even have a plan or does it just consist in saying “no” to everything? Are they so invested in finger-pointing and partisan gamesmanship they have nothing else to offer?
Martha Moyers
Rockingham
