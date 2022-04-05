Let’s talk about banning books.
In legislation proposed across the nation, you have phrases like “harmful to minors,” “obscene” or “obscene material” to describe reading material that should be banned in school libraries. Many if not all of these folks are motivated by their shared moral values and claim the Holy Bible as their authoritative text on morality.
Ironically, the Bible itself contains material that is sexually explicit and could be considered “harmful to minors.” So, why isn’t there a call to ban the Bible? I have even heard that some are calling for Bibles to be put in every school. But, what will that accomplish? Up until landmark Supreme Court rulings in 1962 and 1963, the Bible was read in public schools.
Also during this time, open acts of racial prejudice and violence were acceptable, even legal in this state and in states across the nation. Clearly, just having the Bible did not make people righteous. The Bible itself calls on people not to be just hearers of the word but doers of the word.
So instead of banning books and putting Bibles in schools, let’s love our neighbors as ourselves and let’s act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly.
Michael Stempel
Broadway
