Although the states appear to be doing well in their endeavor to stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some ideas offered by the states are not well thought out or beneficial to the bigger picture. For example, banning the sale of Russian vodka. This is not an impactful way to offset the Russian economy or to cause a stir in general. If anything, it is a waste of time to ban the sale of a commodity that makes up only 1.3% of the market.
Getting back at Russia is not truly worthwhile and as Americans we have the privilege to show our support to those who need it most.
We should take a supportive approach towards Ukraine instead of taking a hostile approach toward Russia. This may look like making donations on rescue.org or researching ways to donate clothes, water and food. There are more creative liberties being taken by some who have purchased Airbnbs in Ukraine without actually staying there. In the grand scheme, Ukrainians don’t need Americans to interfere with the Russian economy.
What they truly need is our direct support to their economy and their communities.
Jeremy Hammer
Harrisonburg
