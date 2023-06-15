In my 75 years on this Earth, I have learned some basic truths:
- Climate change happens all the time; God is in charge of climate.
- Dress any way you want; but there are only two genders.
- We cannot judge the people 150 years ago by our values and morals.
- We are all going to die; hopefully after we have paid our taxes.
Philip Way
Dayton
