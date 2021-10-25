I am a newcomer to Page County, having moved to the community several months age from the Smoky Mountains.
As an independent voter, I have supported both Republican and Democrat candidates over many years, because a vote should go to the candidate and what he/she stands for, not as a rubber stamp for a particular party.
Recent ads for candidate for governor Republican Glenn Youngkin argue for parents to control the local school system. They already do with locally elected school boards. But to suggest that parents should be allowed to enter a school and tell teachers how and what to teach is asinine. It is the responsibility of the school board and teachers to educate; that is their role and what they have been trained to do. The role of parents is to parent.
Youngkin also sponsors an ad which suggests that a defendant who shot a Richmond police officer 40 years ago has been released from prison. In fact the state parole board has refused every opportunity to let the shooter go free. Parole boards are in place in every state, and they review the status of defendants on a regular basis. The ad suggests that somehow Democrat candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe is responsible for the parole board, but it in fact is an independent entity.
So when you hear a candidate or a politician make a claim, check it out. Being an informed citizen is important when one walks into the voting booth.
Ray Snader
Luray
