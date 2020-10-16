If you vote for someone who is for abortion, you are saying I am in favor of abortion even up to the time of birth, as is the case of 10 states already.
There is no difference in the voting for abortion and the one doing the killing. God will hold both responsible for the shedding of innocent blood.
The people who voted to kill Jesus Christ said, "His blood be on us and our children."
Dan Benner
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.