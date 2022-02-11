The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is the deadliest event in 245 years of our American history, and a lot of people simply don’t realize it.
A local woman posted on Twitter a thread that has gained a lot of attention. She wrote that a professor asked their class how many Americans had died from COVID in January. Some students guessed “a few hundred.” “The highest guess was 2,000.”
Sadly, that isn’t even close. Sixty-thousand Americans died from COVID-19 in January 2022 alone! It was the No. 1 cause of death in Americans aged 45-54 years old, and second leading cause of death in all ages for January.
Digging deeper, it gets worse. Since the start of the pandemic, a greater percentage of the U.S. population has died of COVID-19 than those who died in combat during World War II! As of writing this, we’ve had 904,000 COVID deaths out of a population of 331 million, which equals 0.27% of the population. While we had 291,000 U.S. combat deaths in WWII out of a population of 132 million, which is 0.22% of the population. It is staggering to think that essentially one out of every 330 Americans has died of COVID and more than 1 out of 100 Americans 65 and older has passed away from the virus!
Ultimately, we can’t begin to tackle this problem if we aren’t aware of its magnitude. Be smart and keep you and your family safe.
Andrew Todd
Harrisonburg
