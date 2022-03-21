A Quinnipiac poll was conducted on March 7 of this year. The following question was asked: "As the world witnesses what is happening to Ukraine, Americans were asked what they would do if they were in the same position as Ukrainians are now: stay and fight or leave the country? A majority (55%) say they would stay and fight, while 38% say they would leave the country."
I have parting words for the 38%, "Good luck on your future endeavors and don't come back."
Randy Cline
Harrisonburg
