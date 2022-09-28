To those thinking about voting for Ben Cline this year.
Be not deceived! On Sept. 26 I called his office. They could not tell me how he will vote on the upcoming continuing resolution budget bill. Pathetic! Then, I politely ask if he was for open boarders. The response..."I don't know." Pathetic! Everyone with one working brain cell by now knows Democrats are Marxists, but the real danger is from weenie, spineless, faking patriotism Republicans. Do not be fooled!!! Ben Cline is no leader. He will stay hidden under his desk unless there's a fundraiser or picnic to attend! He will not be getting my vote!
Why should I continue to keep voting for faux patriots who continue to break promises and allow Marxists to seize our beloved representative republic. Wake up folks, the global Marxist beast has seized control of the country formerly known as America!
Thomas Stevens Sr.
Fulks Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.