This tearing down of confederate monuments and statues by radical crowds of people who have thrown paint on them, the changing of names on schools which have confederate leaders names is a crying shame. They were honorable men who were not fighting to save slavery. The irresponsible idiots who are doing this just want to erase the history of the country, just to do it. It's a crying shame.
The Civil War ended almost 160 years ago, slavery ended almost 160 years ago. It's way past time to quit beating that dead horse. That poor old dead horse is going to get pretty tired of getting beat over that.
Ed Latham
Bridgewater
