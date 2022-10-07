Before you put any credence to the long list of things our congressman, Ben Cline, didn’t vote for, let me ask you this: Did you read the bills Dr. Kirkland listed? Did you ask Ben why he did or didn’t vote for a particular bill?
I did. You’ll be pleased to know what I’ve found is he actually reads the bills and votes accordingly. I was pretty put off by his lack of support of capping insulin costs, so I asked. He explained to me that the bill did nothing to address the costs the insurance companies were expected to pay (ultimately we are the insurance companies, we pay the premiums). Therefore, he voted against that particular bill.
If you take the time to actually read the bills our representatives have put before them, you’ll better understand the reasoning behind the way they vote.
Before you turn away from good, solid leadership, do a little research. Things are not always as they appear or as some would like you to think. Ben Cline still has my support.
Beverly London
Broadway
