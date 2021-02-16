On Feb. 3, Mr. Miller asked if advocacy for life ends once life outside the womb begins. He also stated that if you oppose abortion but don’t support health care, child care, and a living wage, then perhaps you aren’t really pro-life. He claims that pro-life is just a term.
As a Christian, I believe pro-life is a commandment from God, (thou shalt not kill). Also, God states in Psalm 139 that He knitted us together in the womb. In Isaiah 44 He tells us again that He formed us in the womb (I could go on). Allow me to turn the writer’s question around. If you support everything that advocates the value of life outside the womb, will you believe in protection of the baby inside the womb from the moment of conception?
Gail Frye
Rockingham
