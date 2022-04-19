On March 31, Rep. Ben Cline voted against the Affordable Insulin Now Act. According to Congress.gov, “the bill caps cost-sharing under private health insurance for a month's supply of selected insulin products at $35." As a constituent of Rep. Cline’s district, I am deeply disturbed by his decision to keep the cost of insulin high in the United States.
Without insulin, all people with type 1 diabetes (and some with type 2) would die within weeks, and greedy people know that those with diabetes have no choice but to pay the amounts they set for insulin. According to a 2020 report by the RAND Corporation, the average cost of a vial of insulin in the United States is $98.70, the highest cost found in their study. Clearly, Americans are being exploited while citizens of other countries are protected. Rep. Cline’s decision to oppose this protective legislation raises the question, why does Rep. Cline believe that Americans should be paying nearly five times more for insulin than people in Chile (the next highest cost country)?
Not only did Rep. Cline fail to secure earmark funding for our district in the last budget bill, he also does not care to represent the thousands of his constituents who have diabetes and pay absurd amounts for a medication that is not new and that they will die without. We deserve a representative that will fight for us. Rep. Cline’s record suggests that he is too weak to fight.
Steven Woodruff
Staunton
