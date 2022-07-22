I cannot understand why Ben Cline voted against the congressional resolution in favor of the admission of Sweden and Finland into NATO. Doesn’t this play into the hands of Putin, who wants to weaken the defense network of the U.S. and its allies? By opposing NATO, it almost appears as if Cline is one of Putin’s henchmen.

Deborah Sullivan

Fishersville

