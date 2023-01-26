In Ben Cline's "Sixth District Perspectives" newsletter of Dec. 25, 2022, he said, "...to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to spy on Americans’ bank accounts and go after their hard-earned money." He also says "...gets the IRS off our backs."
This language demonizes the IRS, an essential part of our government of which Ben Cline is a part and which collects the funds for his salary. Ben Cline also has voted to defund the IRS, which uses 50- or 60-year-old computers and associated technology and is so undermanned that only 13% of phone calls get answered. Ben Cline and Republicans intentionally underfund the IRS as a way of lowering taxes by ensuring that their rich donors can cheat without much chance of getting caught, tacitly encouraging lawbreaking.
Each one dollar of additional IRS funding results in several additional dollars in collected revenue, so by continually underfunding the IRS, we lose literally billions of dollars in uncollected revenue. This is important to Republicans because they can use the shortfall to justify cutting the budget for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and other things they are against such as the Dept. of Education.
With HR 25, introduced in 2021, the Republicans are contemplating abolishing the IRS, replacing it with a 30% sales tax on everything to be collected and remitted by the states, presumably on top of any existing state sales tax. Republicans think government funding of the social safety net should be stopped and that the safety net should be funded by charity. By abolishing the IRS, there would be no more charitable donation deductions, therefor much less charity funding available.
Ben Cline has also said in "Sixth District Perspectives" that the IRS would be doing a major auditing push on under $200,000 returns. This appears to be another Ben Cline lie as the IRS itself says that it will be on returns of over $400,000 and the administration has said the same thing — that its efforts will be on returns of over $400,000.
We don't need a representative in office who foments hate and discontent of a vital government entity and tacitly encourages lawbreaking.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
