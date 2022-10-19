Congressman Ben Cline does not deserve his office. Despite witnessing the shame of Jan. 6, 2021, he denies that there was an armed attempt to subvert Congress. Despite overwhelming evidence otherwise, he denies the validity of the last election. He should not be reelected to this district.
Robert B, Eggleston
Bridgewater
