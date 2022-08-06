Regardless of how an individual votes, one basic citizenship principle is that a congressperson represents everyone in a district, not just avid supporters. Accountability and transparency can foster genuine dialogue about issues.
Unfortunately, this is not true in Congressional District 6, where Ben Cline most often votes “no” on bills, usually without explanation. This is true of HR 8373, the Right to Contraception, and of 8404, the Defense of Marriage Act; both bills were created to codify rights already in place so that conservative, unelected Supreme Court members cannot overturn them. Overturning both of these rights would take women and families back in ways that few Americans, even so-called conservatives, would support.
Bill 8373’s name speaks for itself, and 8404 solidifies protection of marriage attacked on the basis of “the sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of those individuals.” If Mr. Cline does not agree, constituents should know why; not being bills that allocate money, he cannot claim “too much pork” and cannot assert that these codified rights are not necessary because they are not in danger — Clarence Thomas has said that these are up for consideration next.
Political affiliation aside, he is charged with honesty in his role. Call and ask his office, and aides will tell you that they “cannot speak for Mr. Cline.” It appears as though he is voting with a bloc with an agenda, not in the best interests of the majority of CD6. We deserve better. Vote Jennifer Lewis for ethical governance.
Dee Grimm
Mount Crawford
