My daughter had cardiomyopathy (heart failure) due to pregnancy. She almost died! She had emergency open heart surgery to implant an LVAD (heart pump) and was put on the heart transplant list. With an amazing medical team, prayers and luck, she is doing very well today. She is a loving wife and mother. However, due to her medical condition, it is now too dangerous for her to become pregnant again.
Ben Cline voted against the Contraception Act. He supports taking away the right of couples to decide whether or when they want to bring children into this world. He believes “Big Government" knows better than you. If you do not believe in abortion, why would you deny families access to contraception, and put Big Government in charge of your family’s decisions? Is his idea of choice for our daughter, abstinence or sterilization?
Were my daughter to become pregnant due to not having access to contraception she would be unable to have a life-saving abortion as a result of Ben Cline’s support of the Conception Act.
He has therefore put my daughter’s life in danger! This does not seem like “pro-life” to me. It looks more like “pro-death.”
Ben Cline believes he and Big Government know what’s best for you.
As for me, I will not enable him to let Big Government take away my rights! I will not vote for him!
Donnella McGreer
Staunton
