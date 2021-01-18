Be he/she, a Democrat, Republican or Independent, there is no place here for a seditionist and a traitor to democracy. Let's be clear: there is no evidence of wide-spread fraud affecting the recent election; there is no justification for an invasion of another state's right to frame its election procedures.
Our elected representative, Ben Cline, is guilty of playing cheap politics in behalf of a deranged and discredited leader, and thereby graduated from an empty suit to an enemy of the people. He is an embarrassment to the freedom loving people of this district. He should resign immediately.
James W. Hanscom
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.