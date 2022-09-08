It is with a mixture of emotions that I submit the following comments, given a lifelong reticence to write on politics. As a career U.S. Army officer starting my training first at Virginia Military Institute, then at West Point, I was taught by the example of my seniors through 32 years in uniform to keep one’s political views to oneself. This made eminent sense given my career in military intelligence, and specifically in collecting, analyzing, producing and disseminating highly sensitive human intelligence, HUMINT.
Having lived over 25 years in Virginia, including most of the last 18 years within the 6th U.S. Congressional District, it has become increasingly distressful to witness the behavior of Rep. Ben Cline. His defense of the indefensible in regards to former President Trump’s disregard for and likely criminal negligence in the proper handling of classified and extremely sensitive HUMINT documents represents behavior far below the minimum standards we should expect from our representative.
However, such callous behavior is minor league when compared to Cline’s betrayal of his oath of office, and the voters he represents, by his vote to reject the election results submitted by legal state electors for certification on Jan. 6, 2021. Cline’s vote came mere hours after the abominable and disgraceful violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the outgoing president.
I fear that Mr. Cline will continue to furnish evidence between now and Election Day that he is unfit for office. I urge my fellow citizens to reject his candidacy this November.
Phil Minez
Staunton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.