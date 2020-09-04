Very recently Congressman Ben Cline sent a very expensive, glossy, colorful, four-page mailing to his constituents. Basically it was a reminder of everything he has said to date. Of interest is that according to the USPS the mailing itself would have cost a "regular" person approximately $1.04 to mail. And of course that does not include the cost of the artwork, layout, message composition, etc.
Multiply $1.04 (approximately) by all of the constituents in Virginia House District 6 and we're talking real money. Mr. Cline, however, got to do this for 100% cost to taxpayers because he used his "franking" privileges, as clearly stated on the back page. Rather inconsiderate of him given the sad state of our USPS finances, don't you think?
Sandra Rose
Penn Laird
