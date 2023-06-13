Rep. Ben Cline, surely you know when the credit card bill for purchases made comes due, you pay it or face collection agents. You may ask your financially struggling constituents about this issue as they attempt to feed themselves and their families.
Rep. Ben Cline, surely you know the debt ceiling has to do with paying past spending, not future; or debt ceiling mean purchases have been made and payment is now due.
"I cannot in good conscience vote for a roughly $4 trillion debt increase 'deal,'" Cline said in a May 31 Twitter post. "I will continue fighting for the people of Virginia’s Sixth District to cut inflation-fueling federal spending ... and reduce spiraling debt that have resulted in untold financial hardship for the American people."
Ben Cline, do you know that the way you are cutting taxes for the wealthy and social programs for the poor in your sixth district, you'd think the greedy were needy and the needy were greedy.
Ben Cline, I quote the Rev. Dr. William Sloane Coffin: "The primary problems of the planet [or your sixth district] arise not from the poor, for whom education is the answer. They arise from the well educated — for whom self-interest is the problem."
It is my strong opinion your vote did not benefit all your people of Virginia's sixth district.
Carl F. Pattison
Lexington
