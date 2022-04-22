“A Republic, if you can keep it.” Many people today use the term “democracy” to describe our form of government, but do not realize that word never appears in our Constitution. Article IV, Section 4 of our Constitution says, “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion, and ... against domestic Violence.” The Founding Fathers often criticized democracy, which in their view often came without the protection of a Constitution enshrining our inalienable rights.
Our Constitution protects us against mob rule. To quote a DN-R article from a few weeks ago, “A democracy is two wolves and a sheep deciding what is for dinner.” Our Constitution protects the minority from a majority that would take away our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Look up “democracy vs. republic” and you will see that the difference is our Constitution.
When you take the oath to hold any position in our military or federal government you swear to uphold the Constitution, yet the vast majority of people taking that oath have never read the Constitution.
Millions of illegals are crossing our southern borders because our federal officials today refuse to “protect us against invasion.” Cities run by Democrats are full of “domestic violence.” These leaders are directly refusing to obey the oath they took and should be removed from office. Read our Constitution and learn what it says. Help save our Republic!
Jim Peters
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.