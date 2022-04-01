In response to the editorial "SEC Proposal Should Receive Pushback" in the March 28 issue of this newspaper; it may be interesting for readers to know that companies with significant greenhouse gas emissions have already been annually reporting those emissions to the Environmental Protection Agency for more than 10 years.
Therefore, the type of data gathering and reporting as proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission is nothing new for many of the corporations of the size listed with the SEC.
Through my work assisting companies to manage and reduce their environmental impacts over that same 10-year time frame, I have witnessed a sharply increasing number of industrial and commercial businesses (here in the U.S. and across the world) beginning to take account of the triple bottom line costs of their activities (to the environment, society and the economy).
Rather than feeling that this process was "punitive" as was stated in the editorial, many have actually realized benefits that outweighed their costs. This has resulted through the implementation of risk reduction measures for the future as well as enhancement of the respect and loyalty received from their stakeholders (employees, customers and stockholders -- to name a few).
As the actual costs of climate change to our local and world economies continue to climb, I suggest that more companies of all sizes might see the benefit of accounting for the full impacts of their operations, and through that find ways to make their own future more sustainable, as well as that of their surrounding communities.
David Powell
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.