Someone may want to look into this because Pickford Seafood & Gourmet ranked 1 out of 10 Best Seafood Market’s in Virginia by “Best Things Virginia.” I think this is amazing because we live in the mountains. All other Fresh Seafood Markets were located on the coast!
Samantha Wilson
Pearisburg
