Now is the time that many health insurers are pushing their Medicare Advantage plans. They often cite lower premiums and additional provisions such as dental and eye care. But most people are unaware of the problems with these plans compared to standard Medicare.
One issue is that they limit which providers they cover, often changing from year to year. This makes care much less convenient and diminishes continuity. They also often make it much more difficult to get needed tests and referrals to specialists by requiring your physician to obtain “prior approvals.” For anyone with complicated health issues this can be a big hurdle compared to standard Medicare.
These Medicare Advantage plans are paid by Medicare for the care they provide. The initial hope was that they would provide more efficient care and lower the cost to Medicare. However, being insurance companies with lobbyists, these plans have evolved to take advantage of Medicare and the American public by overbilling Medicare to the tune of $12 billion in 2020, maybe as much as $25 billion! Those are your tax dollars! That’s equal to the entire NASA budget in overpayments!
It’s always easy to blame “big government” for our problems, but there’s very good evidence that big corporations, and in this case insurance companies, are a bigger problem and demand stricter government regulations to control them in the public interest. After all the main interests of corporations is profits, not the customer -- you.
Nathaniel C. Kirkland
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.