What is a RINO? A Republican in name only.
With few exceptions, the Republican Party is now overwhelmed and dominated by RINOs. What do most RINOs have in common?
Most RINOs support the Big Lie and want to overturn the vote and will of the American people.
Most RINOs spread other big lies such critical race theory being taught in public schools.
Most RINOs defend or dismiss the insurrection of Jan. 6 against the Constitution, Blue Lives Matter, and the United States of America.
Most RINOs want government to interfere with a woman’s right to decide what is best for her health, including if it involves her life.
Most RINOs give tax breaks to the richest 1% and are OK with running up big deficits.
Most RINOs dismiss science and the impact of climate change.
Most RINOs have made public health (vaccines) a political issue.
Most RINOs are out to suppress the vote and claim voter fraud without evidence.
Most RINOs consider those with differing views, including true Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kizinger, as the enemy.
Need I go on? RINOs are not Republicans, but they have skillfully taken over the Republican Party, destroying the very foundations on which the Republican Party was founded.
Glenn Youngkin, Ben Cline, and nearly everyone running on the Republican ticket in Virginia are RINOs. I consider their positions to be a threat to American democracy and in opposition to much of what people of faith profess to be true.
George F. Thompson
Staunton
