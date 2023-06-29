Due to a few rogue influencers, liberals today are masters at justifying homosexuality, against the few prohibitions in the Old Testament, but clueless that their arguments are directly rebutted by the many more and better verses in the New Testament including Rom. 1:24-27; 1st Cor. 6:9; Rev. 11:8 and 13:8; and Eph. 5:3.
For instance, some like Allen Clague, Jr. and Lareta Finger in Tuesday letters to the editor, say that homosexuality is natural and that Sodom and Gomorrah was destroyed because of poor hospitality, not homosexuality. If that is the case, why does Jude 1:7 say that “Sodom and Gomorrah, “undergo a punishment of eternal fire,” because they “acted immorally and indulged in unnatural lust?” I’m not aware of God destroying any other city for mere, common inhospitality. No, inhospitality was surely only the first complacent sin that led to the greater sin of institutionalized homosexual rape.
This is how God treats complacent sinners, like the Amorites, or the Harlot of Babylon, namely, as a cup gradually filling up with iniquities: He waits “until the iniquity of the Amorites is . . . complete,” according to Gen. 15:16 and Rev. 17:4 before He punishes.
We are doing that very thing right now, by standing by silently, as our educational, media, corporate and even religious professionals are institutionally "queering" our kids into P.S.A.L.M.S: “Prideful Sexually Addictive Lifestyles of Mortal Sin.” Now if anyone thinks that Christians shouldn’t judge, then I challenge them to explain First Corinthians 5-6:6. Indeed, Jude 1:3 commands you to “contend” against homosexuality.
David Rudmin
Harrisonburg
