Concerning the Rockingham County School Board meeting held on Monday night, I would like to say how proud I am of Matt Cross for taking a stand on inappropriate library books and for requesting that Bibles be offered at every school library.
I am incensed and disgusted with the other school board members for showing a lack of concern in tackling this situation immediately. Your silence spoke volumes. It's not a difficult decision to make. You either take a stand for high morals and decency or you do not. You either support the decision to put Bibles in our school libraries or you do not.
Jane Cline
Cross Keys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.