Is the Bible really relevant about all things? Even politics? Our founders were very familiar with the scripture view of government. The Hebrew Republic. Civil government should not usurp the authority of God on any of our institutions that He established. God desires all men to be free. This is a support to reveal His government should be small. Politics cannot produce moral character. One of God’s Ten Commandments is “Thou shalt not murder.”
The Democratic Party has murder listed as a requirement to be a member. Abortion is cold-blooded murder. Where is the church teaching God’s Word? Of all institutions, the Christian Church should be the guardian of the world’s moral order. Christians should be the champions of true political liberty and order.
Please remember this when it’s time to vote and may God save our nation.
Harold Roberts Harrisonburg
