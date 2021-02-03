Before the election Joe Biden decried government by executive order as the actions of a dictator. On assuming office, Biden signed executive orders that killed tens of thousands of American jobs. Exhibit No. 1: a dictator by his own definition.
Recall that on Jan. 6 a giant march converged in Washington, D.C. to demand forensic audits for a highly anomalous election — audits which are still called for today. The rally was peaceful, but the Democrats eagerly lumped all attendees in with a small number of hotheads who trespassed into the U.S. Capitol, fought with police and damaged and stole property.
Democrats lied that President Trump instigated the storming of the Capitol, when he explicitly called for a peaceful march. The entire MAGA movement has been slandered as violent insurrectionists. The excuse for every fascist crackdown in history is “necessity” due to evil political opponents. Mark this as Exhibit No. 2.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
