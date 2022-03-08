No thank yous from me. This is to all those that voted for Biden and against the economy. Gas went up past $4 locally. Heating oil and gas is closing in on that. Frigid homes next winter. Inflation with no increase in wages mean we have zipped behind our lives of November 2020 by more than 20% and rising.
I'm ignorant but I ask: Why is our federal government buying oil from Russia and why are they involved with buying oil beyond strategic reserves? Let the oil companies do what they do best and we'll see gas at $1.25 per gallon and the economy boom. Russian or American gas/oil pollute the same. This isn't about green, it's about Biden greed.
Let us move on: Return America to the 2020 greatness, keep us great and make us greater. Democrat or Republican make our lives steady, free and economically stable.
James Kerwin
Rockingham
