In the last presidential administration, Donald Trump was obsessed with creating jobs. He worked to correct economic imbalances with China and to stem the flow of illegal immigration. He believed that empowering Americans to work and earn a living conferred dignity, freedom, and greatness on us.
Why does the Biden administration seem to have an opposite agenda? Illegal immigration has exploded to an unsustainable rate. Unemployment has been financially subsidized in an unhealthy way even while small businesses are desperate for workers. Worst of all, Biden just issued an unconstitutional decree that millions of Americans who choose not to take the new COVID vaccines must be fired from their jobs, even in the private sector. I understand that every bad leader says their policies are for people's protection. Wouldn't we be protected more by removing this incompetent president from office?
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
