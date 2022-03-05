President Biden had the opportunity to deflect the Russian attack on Ukraine. Neither the president Ukraine nor Biden had ample time to negotiate with Putin as Russian troops headed towards Ukraine and the long long time before the Russians attacked. Putin didn’t want this war, he wanted to get concessions without firing a shot.
None of the NATO allies wanted Ukraine in NATO. The easy give away was for Ukraine and Biden to announce Ukraine would not be a NATO member. The western section of Ukraine has been occupied by Soviet/Russians since Ukraine broke away from the USSR.
Biden created the current inflation with his near $9 trillion spending. Spending that had little to do with making the Virus or live under the virus better. States opened schools and opened America fighting Biden/Fauci all the way. Mental health initiative? Wonderful, when, how, where? The first thing he could have done in January 2021 was get the homeless and criminals off the streets, why didn’t he act?
The Biden State of the Union was basically the first midterm elections speech. Biden took away for two years and now just before the midterm election he is giving more “nothing” giveaways. Each item handed to the people costs your great-grandchildren AND You. Biden and the government gives you nothing. Taxes pay for each item he hands to you.
Biden, we have more oil than Saudi’s yet we are buying their expensive oil for high priced gasoline. Biden’s Senator for Virginia asked the social media to block all negative comments on the Soviet ... oops ... Russian/Ukraine war. He forgot the First Amendment. Return America to the great free, no inflation, gas at $1.50/gal, nation of 2019!
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham
