Day by day, Joe Biden’s gross incompetence does serious damage to America and Americans. He is clearly on course to become the worst president we ever had.
Thus I continue to believe the 2020 election was stolen or, at minimum, grievously rigged. I simply must believe it because the alternative is just too horrible to countenance.
That alternative of course is that Biden was honestly and fairly elected. Joe Biden, a career politician with a dim intellect, a penchant for lying and a megawatt smile who for 50 years has been notably wrong on virtually every issue, a man whose family has taken millions of dollars in bribes from shady foreigners for both him and themselves, a man so incompetent and mentally deficient that his campaign managers literally hid him in the basement — him we chose for the Western world’s most powerful office. Incredible. Are we that misguided, or was the election rigged?
I choose rigged, because the alternative is too horrible to accept. Eventually Biden will be gone, but if those alleged 80 million Biden voters are actually real, they will still be out there. Voting. Deciding the fate of our nation. God help us.
Horace Moody
Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.