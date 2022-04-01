If ever there was a time in our country to invoke the 25th Amendment, it is now. President Biden is not capable of running and or protecting our homeland. He is an embarrassment on the world stage and actually dangerous. If he continues to speak out about needing to remove Putin, he could possibly set off a powder keg that will have serious consequences for us and the European countries, the whole world even.
Jill Biden should be ashamed of herself for allowing her husband to be put out there when it’s obvious he is not stable. Though it’s only been used six times since it was added to our Constitution in 1967, to invoke the 25th for the seventh time, would be the most dire of all these times. Albeit, we would be exchanging one incompetent for another, VP Harris is mentally stable I think. God help us in this time of need in America.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
