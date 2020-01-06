Back in September, Joe Biden criticized the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott as "absolutely irrational" for signing a law allowing gun owners to carry weapons in places of worship. This is familiar turf for Biden, as he previously introduced the Gun Free School Zones Act to the U.S. Senate in 1990. But how does criminalizing the good guys prevent mass shootings?
Now, after a potential massacre at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas was quickly stopped by armed church members, is it too much to ask Joe Biden to reconsider his backward notions and apologize?
A government by and for the people doesn't want to rule over rabbits. Rather, it should lead a strong and free citizenry. The Second Amendment and the Virginia Constitution's Article 1, Section 13 are very clear on this distinctly American value.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
