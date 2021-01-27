There are two old sayings. One is “You reap what you sow” or “You get what you pay for.” That being the case, I wonder how long before those who put Biden in office will get what they have coming to them. When you are taxed to death for global warming, paying high prices for gas because Biden wants all of us to be driving electric cars, they come to take you guns away, illegals take your job from you or the terrorists that Biden lets come into this country stage a massive attack. All I can say is “You deserve what you get.”
Greg Helmick
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.