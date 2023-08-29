In the computer and electronics sector, foreign investment in the U.S. has gone from 17 million in 2021 to 54 billion in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economics Analysis. More jobs have been made available through this gain.
U.S. construction spending for manufacturing facilities has doubled since 2021, according to the Treasury Department. More jobs have been made available through this gain.
Susan Gallaher
Fulks Run
Hahahahahahahahaha !
"President Joe Biden turned heads Monday when he claimed he “literally" convinced South Carolina Democrat-turned-Republican Senator Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
"I was able to — literally, not figuratively — talk Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died," the president said during a 60th anniversary event for the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
There’s just one problem with that little anecdote. Well, actually, there are several.
Firstly, Biden - who was born in 1942 - was a 21 year old college student at the time of the Civil Rights Act’s passage, and still a full nine years away from becoming a senator himself (that happened in 1973). So unless he happened to pass Thurmond on the way to the bar bathroom at his 21st birthday binger, it’s unlikely he would have crossed paths with the then-62-year-old legislator.
Secondly, Thurmond didn’t vote for the Civil Rights Act - in fact, he famously opposed it. To make Biden’s story even more bizarre, Thurmond died in in June of 2003 — nearly 40 years after the Civil Rights Act passed."
