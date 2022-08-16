The deputy White House press secretary recently posted a meme on Twitter labeled "Dark Brandon." It showed Joe Biden photo shopped in a superhero style with glowing eyes, backed by a flaming eagle, which the hapless author apparently didn't realize was an old Nazi symbol.
Certainly it was meant as a joke. Do you think people are laughing who believe Democrats broke election laws to "fortify" the election for Biden? Do you think Biden's political prisoners are laughing, those who protested the election cheating and were brutally hunted down and jailed as insurrectionists over what were in many cases, misdemeanors? Do you think the bereaved families of Ashli Babbit or Rosanne Boyland are laughing? Have Americans found humor in Biden making good on his promises to sabotage America's energy dominance, and put a government thumb on the scale to push people to expensive and ineffective alternative energy? How about Americans banned from social media, the de facto public squares of today, suppressing our voices of dissent? The spectacle of Trump supporters not only silenced, but also losing bank accounts and jobs through this unholy alliance between Democrat corporations and government literally meets Mussolini's definition of fascism. Was Donald Trump laughing when Biden's FBI raided his home yesterday?
Leftists hate Trump because of his boisterous manner, his social conservatism, and his bulldog-like focus on national interests. Conservatives can't wait to see Biden out the door because many of the most absurd slanders of Trump are now literally true of Biden's administration.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.