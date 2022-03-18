The saying that a house divided against itself cannot stand is mostly associated with Abraham Lincoln but actually goes back to biblical times. Conflict is a human condition. While it may feel like the subjects of immigration of abortion are the issues of our time and cause more distress to more people, the true conflict is the role of the individual versus the state.
We have our Constitution, which has been in existence longer than any other. Attached to it is our Bill of Right, which spells out our civil rights and liberties as individuals. Unfortunately, only a minority of individuals know what those rights are. In poll after poll fewer than half of Americans can say what the five rights are that the First Amendment protects.
Our grasp of our history seems to be slipping away. If you don’t know what your constitutional rights are, you probably won’t miss them until it’s too late. Without a thorough knowledge of the history of our country one is easily led astray. You will only make your decision based on your feelings and not what you know. Our political and corporate elites realize that and are working to keep you distracted so you don’t notice the loss.
We are told we are a democracy but a democracy is two wolves and a sheep deciding on what’s for dinner. Thankfully we are a constitutional republic. Maybe it’s time to read the Bill of Rights.
Bill Call
Harrisonburg
