At the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 14, the issue of Special Use Permit SUP23-0516 for a biodigester — located on the north side of Lawyer Road, approximately 0.34 miles east of Port Republic Road — was brought for discussion and/or approval. Essentially, a biodigester takes in waste — whether biosolids or food waste — and converts them into fuel or fertilizer.
After almost half an hour of discussion, they decided to table approval until the next meeting. They discussed plans to use manure from the farm or local farms and supplement that with waste food products hauled in from sources up to 70 miles away.
My concern is that trucks in and out of the facility would greatly increase the traffic on Lawyer Road. At the meeting, Dewey Ritchie cited a VDOT report that said Lawyer Road is not set up to handle heavy loads of material needed for this project. Traffic would also increase on Port Republic Road especially from 340 to Lawyer Road.
If the project is approved, I surmise you and I would be stuck with the bill for necessary road improvements.
Call 540-564-3030 if you’d like to know more about this special use permit or attend the meeting on Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building to voice your concerns.
For information on what a biodigester is and does, go to the link at vanguardrenewables.com.
Lois Paul
Port Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.