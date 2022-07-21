Birds of a feather flock together! I have watched the Jan. 6 committee hearings like every patriotic American has done. The insurgents who tried to overthrow our government on Jan. 6 were all Republicans. It was Republicans who attacked, assaulted, beat and severely injured the police on that day. The "Proud Boys" are all Republicans. The "Oath Keepers" are all Republicans. The KKK are all Republicans. One-hundred-forty-seven members of Congress who voted not to certify the most free and fair election in the history of the United States were Republicans. They went against and violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
As of this date none of those traitors has resigned in shame as required by all principles of decency. Ben Cline is one of those who has aligned himself with insurgents, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, the KKK, traitors, anti-police, and subsequently anti-democracy and anti-America.
Birds of a feather flock together!
Ronnie Frazier
Broadway
