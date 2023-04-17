President Biden declared April 11–17 Black Maternal Health Week. BMHW was created to shed light on the inequities experienced by Black birthing people during pregnancy and decreasing the Black maternal mortality rate. It is also a week to celebrate Black parents and children while mourning the parents lost during childbirth. This year’s theme is “ Our Bodies Belong to us: Restoring Black Autonomy and Joy!”
The United States has a maternal mortality rate comparable to those of developing countries and the South has the highest maternal mortality rate nationally. Nationwide, Black women are 2-3x more likely to die in childbirth than any other race, specifically white birthing people. The determinant is not race, it is systemic racism women face while seeking care in hospitals.
In Virginia, advocates and legislatures are working hard to make it safer for Black women to give birth without fear. Organizations like Birth In Color have set up doula collectives all throughout the state in order to make doula care accessible. Doula services and home births can also be covered by Medicaid. There is statewide and virtual programming led by different organizations in celebration of Black Maternal Health Week. I hope to see more conversations and programming in the Valley as our community continues to grow and serve families from all backgrounds.
Val Washington
Harrisonburg
