I believe Mike Bloomberg is the best Democratic candidate in the upcoming Virginia Democratic primary on March 3. He is someone who can and will actually win in November and not just make useless ego pumping social statements that cause him to come up short in the Electoral College. Mike can build a broad coalition of Democrats/Republicans and independents that can not only win but end the trench warfare between the two parties.
Trump is both blatantly corrupt and almost legally insane. He is also completely amoral. Mike Bloomberg will return sanity and morality to the Oval Office, as well as competence. The Reign of Terror of our current Problem Child-in-Chief must and will end with Mike Bloomberg's election in November.
Helping Mike Bloomberg win the Virginia Democratic primary on March 3 will be the start to cleaning up the sewer like swamp that has completely flooded Washington since King Neptune took over.
Tom Yeager
Harrisonburg
